Sperm whale beached off Florida’s Gulf Coast dies, officials say

(CNN) — A sperm whale beached off the coast of Venice, Florida, has died following attempts to save it, officials said Monday.

The Venice Police Department said in a Facebook post that National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials “confirmed the whale has passed away.”

Service Club Park in Venice, where multiple agencies responded to the stranded whale, remains closed, according to police.

The sperm whale had been beached since Saturday morning on a sandbar about 50 yards from the park, officials said.

Police closed the entrance to the park as teams from Mote Marine Laboratory and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission attempted to reach the whale.

Sperm whales, which can be found in all major oceans, are now protected as an endangered species, after years of population decline due to harvesting by humans.

The whale was estimated to be more than 50 feet long, Kaitlyn Fusco, a spokesperson for Mote Marine Laboratory’s stranding investigations program, told CNN.

As the largest toothed whale species, female sperm whales can grow up to 36 feet long and males can grow up to 52 feet long, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Police and members of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office had assisted wildlife workers with the whale.

In an update on Sunday afternoon, police said crews had been trying to administer a sedative to the distressed animal, but were unable to reach it because of dangerous water conditions.

Though the team planned to assess the situation again at low tide, police warned it would likely be a recovery effort “as nature takes its course.”

