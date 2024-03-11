Special counsel Hur is set to testify before a House committee over handling of Biden documents case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The special counsel who impugned the president’s age and competence in his report on how Joe Biden handled classified documents is set to be questioned himself on Tuesday. House Republicans are trying to keep the spotlight on special counsel Robert Hur’s unflattering assessment of the president. Hur will go before the Judiciary Committee to take hours of questions from Republicans and Democrats over his report, which was made public last month. It found Biden should not face criminal charges for his handling of sensitive government information when he was vice president but raised questioned about his memory and acuity.

By ZEKE MILLER, COLLEEN LONG and FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press

