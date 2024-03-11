Second child with diagnosed measles at Chicago migrant shelter identified as CPS student

By Andrew Ramos

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A second case of measles was reported at the migrant shelter for new arrivals in Pilsen, the Chicago Department of Public Health confirmed Sunday. This marks the third case of the highly contagious disease in Chicago in just three days. Chicago Public Schools has now identified that case of measles as being in a CPS student.

This third case was a child staying at the Halsted migrant shelter. CDPH has advised that all families staying at the shelter keep their children in place “out of an abundance of caution” on Friday and again Monday.

“The parents of children who are not up to date or whose vaccination status remains unknown will be advised to follow CDPH guidelines, ensure their children shelter in place, and follow quarantine protocols,” CPS wrote in a letter to parents. “CPS will be enforcing that guidance and those protocols to best protect all staff and students”

Since the case was confirmed, there has been an organized effort involving the city and multiple volunteer groups to get many of the migrants vaccinated to try to prevent an outbreak.

Measles is a highly contagious, serious airborne disease that can lead to severe complications or death.

The first case at the shelter, 2241 S. Halsted St., was reported on Friday. According to CDPH, that young child has recovered and is no longer contagious. Health officials have been investigating to determine who may have been exposed while the child was infectious.

The city has encountered obstacles as they move forward with the vaccination effort. Many of the migrants, most of whom are men, have been hesitant. As one volunteer told CBS 2, educating the group about the importance of getting vaccinated and gaining their trust has become a priority.

“You are working with people with a lot of trauma, so it’s not as simple as saying, ‘Just get the shot,'” said volunteer Jaime Groth Searle. “The big problem these folks have is this disrupts any plans that they have.”

“Besides death, there are complications like inflammation of the brain. One very common side effect, that actually I don’t believe is talked about enough, is your immune system could be put out of commission for a couple of weeks if not months,” said Dr. David Nguyen with Rush University Medical Center.

According to the city, those who do get vaccinated can leave the shelter, while those who opt out must remain inside to be screened for symptoms and offered the vaccine.

Symptoms of measles After being exposed, symptoms could take from seven to 21 days to show up.

The most common symptoms include rash, high fever (104 degrees), cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.

According to the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC), a rash can break out three to five days after symptoms begin. The rash appears in small red, raised bumps. The rash typically begins on the face and neck and then spreads down the body.

Tiny white spots may appear inside the mouth between two and three days after symptoms begin, according to the CDC.

Measles is more contagious than COVID and flu, according to Dr. Katrine Wallace, an epidemiologist at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

According to the World Health Organization, complications can include blindness, encephalitis (an infection causing brain swelling and potentially brain damage), severe diarrhea, dehydration, ear infections, and severe breathing problems, including pneumonia.

Anyone who develops symptoms of measles should contact a healthcare provider by phone or email before going to a medical office or emergency department. Special arrangements can be made for evaluation while also protecting others from exposure.

Measles vaccinations in Chicago The disease was declared eliminated from the United States in 2000, but it has returned – as vaccination rates have fallen below the 95% needed to achieve herd immunity.

In Cook County, outside of Chicago, four cases of measles were detected last year, the first since 2019. Health officials have said it was a concerning trend because more schools are falling below that herd immunity threshold.

A CBS 2 analysis of state immunization data from the 2022-2023 school year shows 882 schools statewide reported vaccination rates lower than the federal recommendation of 95 percent.

“The vaccine is safe and extremely effective. If your children fell behind on vaccinations during the pandemic, it is not too late to catch up,” Dr. Wallice told CBS 2.

CPDH Immunization clinics provide MMR for no out-of-pocket cost to any child between zero and 18 years old and uninsured adults. Most insurance companies must cover all vaccines at no cost to patients.

Doctors recommend that most children receive their first MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine at 12 to 15 months. The second dose is to be given around 4 to 6 years old. According to state law, Illinois children as young as 10 can also get vaccinated at pharmacies.

“The key to preventing measles is vaccination. If you are not vaccinated, we strongly encourage you to get the vaccine,” said CDPH Commissioner Olusimbo Ige.

Measles cases on the rise Cases of measles have been on the rise globally, with more than 306,000 cases reported last year. CBS 2 is told the rise in cases should also send a message, particularly for families with children.

“It is something that if you are not vaccinated – or if you have a child that may have been delayed during vaccines during the pandemic – this is a good time to reach out to your pediatrician to make sure that your kids are up to date with their vaccines,” said Geevarghese. “The decisions you make are affecting the larger population.”

A CBS 2 analysis of state immunization data showed that during the 2022-2023 school year, 882 schools statewide reported measles vaccination rates below the federal recommendation, set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of 95% to achieve herd immunity.

A total of 288 of those schools are within the Chicago Public Schools system. Some schools have a measles vaccination rate as low as 12%, with some pre-K students.

“Obviously, the lower the protection, the more the vulnerability,” Dr. LaMar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer for the Cook County Department of Public Health, “which means, not only do you have more students that are more vulnerable – but it means that should a student get measles, that can basically run through that community very quickly.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.