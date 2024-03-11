Poland’s president calls on NATO allies to raise spending on defense to 3% of GDP

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president is calling on other members of the NATO alliance to raise their spending on defense to 3% of their GDP as Russia puts its economy on a war footing and pushes forward with its invasion of Ukraine. President Andrzej Duda made his call both in remarks in Warsaw and in a piece published by the Washington Post. He appeal Monday came on the eve of a visit to the White House, where President Joe Biden will receive both him and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Tuesday.

