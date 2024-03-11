Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine bypasses Trump-backed Bernie Moreno with US Senate primary endorsement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has parted ways with Donald Trump to endorse state Sen. Matt Dolan over Trump-backed businessman Bernie Moreno in the three-way GOP primary for U.S. Senate. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is also running. DeWine and wife Fran on Monday called Dolan the party’s best shot this fall to defeat incumbent Sherrod Brown, a vulnerable Democrat. DeWine originally didn’t plan to make an endorsement, but that was before the March 19 primary edged ever closer with the race appearing to lack a runaway leader and with a large swath of Republican voters still undecided.

