North Carolina launches statewide sports wagering

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — People in North Carolina now have more chances to gamble as statewide sports wagering has begun. Several government-licensed gambling operators started taking bets through smartphones and computers at noon Monday from adults within the state’s borders. North Carolina officials enacted a law last year that directed the North Carolina State Lottery Commission to set rules and take licensee applications. Eight licenses have been issued and each of the companies associated with them were up and running Monday. Sports gambling operators have been anxious to get into the market of the nation’s ninth largest state. In-person sportsbook betting and horse racing are also now authorized but aren’t beginning right now.

By GARY D. ROBERTSON and ERIK VERDUZCO Associated Press

