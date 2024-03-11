New lawsuit possible, lawyer says, after Trump renews attack on writer who won $83.3 million award
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for a writer who won an $83.3 million defamation award against Donald Trump suggests a new defamation lawsuit is possible against the ex-president after he resumed verbal attacks against her at a weekend rally. Columnist E. Jean Carroll won the jury award in January after he said she made up claims that he sexually attacked her in 1996 in a luxury Manhattan department store dressing room. Attorney Roberta Kaplan issued a statement Monday noting that the statute of limitations for defamation in most jurisdictions ranges from one to three years. Kaplan says lawyers for Caroll are monitoring every statement Trump makes about the 80-year-old writer.