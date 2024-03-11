New Jersey lawmakers fast track bill that could restrict records access under open records law

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers voted to advance a measure that could make it easier for government agencies to withhold documents under the state’s open records law, casting it as a modernizing bill that would cut back on profiteering businesses. Committees in the Democratic-led Senate and Assembly approved the fast-tracked legislation that comes months after members were up for election and amid a swirl of protest from transparency advocates who say the bill will make getting information from government more difficult. The bill’s sponsors say the legislation is a necessary update. They say it’s also aimed at reducing a wave of requests inundating local governments, particularly by commercial interests.

