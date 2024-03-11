NAACP urges student-athletes to reconsider Florida colleges after state eliminates DEI programs
By MARK LONG
AP Sports Writer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The NAACP says Black student-athletes should reconsider attending public colleges and universities in Florida. The NAACP sent a letter to NCAA President Charlier Baker as well as current and prospective student-athletes. It was in response to the University of Florida and other state schools that have eliminated their diversity, equity and inclusion programs. The letter read: “This is not about politics. It’s about the protection of our community, the progression of our culture, and most of all, it’s about your education and your future.” Last year, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill prohibiting the use of state funds for any DEI programs.