More than 20 progressive groups form a coalition to counter pro-Israel groups before the election
By FARNOUSH AMIRI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 20 progressive groups are coming together to forcefully reject pro-Israel groups’ efforts to primary challenge liberal members who’ve been critics of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza. The new coalition is called Reject AIPAC. It includes Jewish peace organizations and Arab American and Muslim groups that have been organizing in record numbers since the Israel-Hamas war began in October. Their efforts are a direct response to pro-Israel political action committees like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, pledging or planning to spend tens of millions of dollars to try to defeat members of the so-called “squad” in Democratic primaries and the general election this year.