Mistrial declared in fired Penn State football team doctor’s lawsuit over 2019 ouster

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A mistrial was declared during opening arguments of a trial in a lawsuit filed by a fired Penn State football team doctor alleging that he was ousted after complaining to school officials about alleged pressure to clear players to return from injuries. PennLive.com reports that a Dauphin County judge declared the mistrial Monday after the defense mentioned that Penn State’s football coach and Penn State Athletics had been dropped from Dr. Scott Lynch’s lawsuit. The judge said their dismissal from the suit was over a filing deadline, and the remark prejudiced the jury. A new trial is scheduled May 20. The defense vowed to appeal the ruling.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.