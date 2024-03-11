Minnesota court affirms rejection of teaching license for ex-officer who shot Philando Castile

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An appeals court says a Minnesota board was justified when it rejected a substitute teaching license a former police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in 2016. The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday affirmed a licensing board that concluded Jeronimo Yanez didn’t meet the moral standards required to teach in public schools. Yanez, a former St. Anthony police officer, shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop after Castile volunteered that he had a gun. Castile had a permit for the firearm. Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter but left law enforcement and became a part-time teacher at a parochial school.

