Conditions inside Fukushima’s melted nuclear reactors still unclear 13 years after disaster struck

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is marking 13 years since a massive earthquake and tsunami hit the country’s northern coasts, killing nearly 20,000 people, wiping out whole towns and destroying the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. The nation will have a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. on Monday, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attending a memorial in Fukushima. As the nation observes the anniversary, AP explains what is happening now at the plant and in neighboring areas.

