Jaguars to sign WR Gabe Davis, S Darnell Savage and KR Devin Duvernay, AP source says

The Jacksonville Jaguars found a potential replacement for Calvin Ridley in free agency. A person familiar with negotiations says the Jaguars and former Buffalo receiver Gabe Davis have agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract during the NFL’s legal tampering period. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until the new league year begins Wednesday. Adding Davis means Jacksonville is likely moving on from Ridley, who is expected to be one of the top receivers on the market.

