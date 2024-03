SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Tommy Bruner had 23 points and Denver held off Omaha 66-63 in the semifinals of the Summit League Tournament. Denver advances to play South Dakota State in Tuesday’s championship game with an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament on the line.

