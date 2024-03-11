Colorado Springs Fire continuing to work on multiple grass fires near Marksheffel Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters in Colorado Springs work to control four different grass fires located near Marksheffel Road and Drennan Road. Crews say the fires started over the weekend and are growing slowly to the east.

Marksheffel has been shut down in both directions as crews work the fire's interior. Fire crews have reported an established perimeter around the fires and are now watching for hotspots. Over 500 acres have been burned with no estimate on containment.

The fires first broke out on Sunday near the Colorado Springs Airport. Firefighters say the fire spread by the wind prompting them to call in more resources from partners at Ellicott and Cheyenne Mountain.

According to authorities, no homes are in danger right now, and that only one abandoned building has burned down. Officials also tell us the fires are not disrupting flights out of the airport.