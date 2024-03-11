Colman Domingo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Lily Gladstone were among the awards season’s fashion MVPs

NEW YORK (AP) — This year’s red carpet season failed to disappoint, fashion-wise. There was plenty of drama, personal style and new takes on Old Hollywood. Among the standouts were Colman Domingo, Lily Gladstone, Ayo Edebiri and Greta Lee. All three distinguished themselves as fashion MVPs. So did Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Pedro Pascal. Each made their fashion moments their own, with many collecting trophies along the way. For some, their fashion streaks continued at the Oscars. Randolph collected a statuette for best supporting actress wearing a standout custom Louis Vuitton look of pale blue with oversize, fringed sleeves.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.