Closure on South Academy on-ramp starting today

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The South Academy Boulevard on-ramp is closing today, March 11th. That closure is going to be in place going northbound from US Highway 85/87 and will be in effect for the next 5 to 6 months.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says this is a temporary traffic shift to the area where speeds will be reduced to 35 mph.

Starting this afternoon, Drivers should expect delays, use other routes if they can, and watch out for signage and crews as they work in the area.