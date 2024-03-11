Brother of LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson arrested after SEC Tournament championship fight

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The brother of LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson was arrested by Greenville Police and charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct after getting involved in his sister’s scuffle with South Carolina forward Kamilla Cardoso. The incident took place late in the Gamecocks 79-72 victory after Cardoso shoved Johnson. Cardoso was ejected. Trayron Milton jumped over the scorer’s table to reach the court and made contact with Cardoso. He was soon led away by security. Police say Milton reached the court by pushing down an SEC employee and stepping on her shoulders to get past.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.