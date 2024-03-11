Brooklyn preacher known for flashy lifestyle found guilty of wire fraud and attempted extortion

NEW YORK (AP) — A Brooklyn preacher known for his flashy lifestyle and who boasted of his friendship with New York City’s mayor has been found guilty in federal court of wire fraud, attempted extortion and lying to the FBI. Lamor Miller-Whitehead was found guilty of five counts Monday after a trial in federal court in Manhattan. Prosecutors had argued that the preacher exaggerated his ties to Mayor Eric Adams and let greed overtake him as he looted a parishioner’s retirement savings and tried to extort a businessman to fuel his lavish lifestyle. His attorney promised an appeal of the verdict.

