Broncos signing ex-Dolphins safety Brandon Jones as retooled secondary takes shape, AP source says

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos’ retooled secondary is taking shape following the release of All-Pro Justin Simmons in a salary cap move last week. The Broncos announced they had re-signed fifth-year safety P.J. Locke to a two-year deal. And a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press the Broncos had agreed Monday to a three-year deal with former Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones. Both Locke and Jones played at Texas as did safety Caden Sterns, so the secondary will have some familiarity even as it moves on from Simmons.

