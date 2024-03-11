Blinken will attend an urgent meeting with Caribbean leaders as Haiti’s violent crisis grows

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to meet Monday with Caribbean leaders in Jamaica as part of an urgent push to solve Haiti’s spiraling crisis. Pressure is growing on Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign or agree to a transitional council. Henry is expected to attend the closed-door meeting organized by members of a regional trade bloc known as Caricom. For months, its members have pressed for a transitional government in Haiti as violent protests demanded Henry’s resignation. Attacks by powerful gangs on key government targets began in late February across Haiti’s capital of Port-au-Prince, and scores of people have been killed.

