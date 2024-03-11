Biden proposes tax increase on fuel for private jets, casting it as making wealthy pay their share

President Joe Biden is proposing a huge tax increase on fuel used by private jets, portraying that as part of an effort to make the wealthy pay their share for services like running the nation’s airspace. That’s part of the president’s budget, which was unveiled Monday. The White House wants $109.3 billion for the Department of Transportation, including the Federal Aviation Administration. One provision would gradually raise the tax on fuel used by private jets from about 22 cents per gallon now to $1.06 per gallon in five years.

