Arson fire burns cross in front of Santa Cruz church, arsonist caught on camera

By Josh Copitch

SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — A man is wanted for intentionally setting a cross on fire in front of a Santa Cruz church, the Santa Cruz Police Department reported on Saturday.

According to police, Friday night around 11:30 p.m., a man was caught on camera hanging around the cross in front of the Holy Cross Church for half-an-hour when smoke began to billow up from the cross.

Firefighters were called to the church by neighbors who saw the fire and quickly extinguished the flame.

The man accused of setting the fire was seen on camera leaving the area by walking westbound on High Street, towards Highway 1.

The man’s height is unknown, but he has a thin build. He wore a black hat, a gray hooded sweatshirt with dark writing on the front and black pants.

