Amish community members killed in Clark County crash

CLARK COUNTY, Wisconsin (WISN) — A family friend identified several of the people killed in a deadly Clark County crash as members of the Amish community in Burkes Garden, Virginia.

According to the Clark County Sheriff, the crash was reported around 7:53 a.m. Friday. It happened near State Highway 95 by County Highway J in the Township of Dewhurst, approximately one hour southeast of Eau Claire.

“Preliminary reports indicate that there was a semi-tractor and trailer traveling eastbound on STH 95 approaching the intersection of CTH J. As the semi-tractor was approaching the intersection, a van was driving northbound on CTH J,” the statement from the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office has not yet said who was at fault in the crash.

The semi-tractor trailer driver died in the crash.

The nine people in the van were from an Amish community in Burkes Garden, Virginia, traveling through Wisconsin visiting family, according to Allen Gross, a family friend. Eight of the nine people in the van died.

“It’s one of those things you just wish you could press rewind on,” Gross said.

Gross said the van consisted of two Amish families. The Clark County Sheriff’s office has not formally identified any of the crash victims, but Gross identified four of the victims killed to WISN 12 News. They are 24-year-old Orlah Schrock, 21-year-old Delilah Schrock, Ellen Schrock and six-month-old Judy Rose Schrock.

Two-year-old Micah Schrock was the sole survivor of the crash, according to Gross. Gross said the boy is now under the care of his grandparents. The grandparents did not wish to be interviewed Sunday, but grandfather Joseph Schrock issued this statement to WISN 12 News:

“Give thanks to the Lord for his blessings and trust in him,” Schrock said.

Thompson Valley Fire and Rescue in Virginia posted on Facebook Saturday, asking for community support for the Amish families.

“We have lost several sweet souls from the community of Burke’s Garden,” the post reads.

According to the post, more than 1,000 Amish are expected to come to the Burke’s Garden area to mourn the victims of the crash.

