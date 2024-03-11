Accused ‘Malibu Rapist’ fails to show up in court, is being treated for cancer

By Bob Hazen

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — The man known as the “Malibu Rapist” for a series of rapes in Orlando during the 1980s and ’90s apparently wants to go on trial.

George Girtman, 70, is already in prison for life after being convicted of several rapes years ago. He’s currently awaiting trial on new charges brought against him in 2021 after DNA evidence linked him to more sexual assaults.

Girtman was scheduled to be in court Monday for that case but did not show up because his lawyer said he is being treated for cancer. He did say that Girtman told him last week he did not plan to enter a plea deal. Prosecutors and former state attorney Aramis Ayala, who’s representing one of the victims, also said they want him to stand trial.

The judge gave Girtman’s lawyer until late April to provide documents showing that his client is, in fact, receiving treatment.

