AAA Survey: Most Iowa families staying home during spring break

By Ethan Humble

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — With spring fast approaching, many students across the state are getting a much-needed break from class for the week.

In the metro area alone, students in Ankeny, Des Moines, Johnston, Southeast Polk, Urbandale, Waukee, and West Des Moines, among others will all be enjoying the week off.

However, not many of them will be taking vacations.

According to a survey conducted by AAA earlier this year, only 22% of Iowa families are planning spring break trips.

Greg Edwards, the president and CEO of Catch Des Moines, said there are plenty of Iowa attractions keeping people in the Hawkeye State.

“There’s so many other places to go and places to see. Des Moines is on people’s radar too,” he said. “People that live around the state of Iowa, they come to the big city, the capital city.”

One such event was the Great Train Show taking place in the Iowa Events Center over the weekend.

One show attendee, David Reinholdt, first took an interest in trains when he was young.

He said the show is helping him pass he and his father’s love down to his children.

“When he [my father] passed away, I inherited everything he had. So I just came out here. I’m trying to get my children involved, and they really seem to enjoy it,” Reinholdt said.

The Science Center of Iowa is also taking advantage by staying open all week.

Timitra and Collin Kelly said they have enjoyed the visit from their Minnesota home.

You kind of get into your routines at home, and being away from home allows you to explore and reconnect,” Timitra Kelly said. “We’ve had a lot of fun just chatting about memories and making new memories at the same time.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.