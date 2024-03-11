7-year-old leads charge to clean up Norman parks

By Dacoda Wahpekeche

Click here for updates on this story

NORMAN, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Norman residents came together Saturday to clean up one of the city’s parks at the direction of an unlikely host.

A 7-year-old led the initiative to keep a Norman park clean, which is something that both inspired and impressed Mayor Larry Heikkila.

The child and other volunteers spent their afternoon cleaning up trash from George M. Sutton Wilderness Park. Heikkila said they picked up around 100 pounds of trash.

This is something that the child started a year ago. She founded the Norman Nature Club to inspire people to keep nature beautiful.

The Norman mayor and many others turned out to help the girl fulfill her mission.

“People are generally happy to see stuff get cleaned up,” Heikkila said. “It gives me great hope of what is coming out of that generation.”

The Norman Nature Club host cleanups at least once a month. Each event is held on the second Saturday of the month.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.