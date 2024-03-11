Missing 5 cross-country skiers found dead near Switzerland’s Matterhorn. Search for a 6th persists

GENEVA (AP) — Police said five cross-country skiers — including members of the same Swiss family — were found dead along a high Alpine ridge after going missing over the weekend near Switzerland’s famed Matterhorn. Rescue authorities announced a search in difficult weather conditions Sunday for six skiers missing. The group set off Saturday on a route between the resort town of Zermatt, at the foot of the Matterhorn, and the village of Arolla, near the border with Italy. The six people, aged between 21 and 58, were from the southwestern Valais region and the Swiss city of Fribourg.

