‘Truly amazing’: Woman rebuilds life, buys her first home

GRATIOT CO., Michigan (WNEM) — Buying a home is a major milestone for anyone, but it means even more to a Gratiot County woman who rebuilt her entire life to make it happen.

She told TV5 about the obstacles she’s overcome and how she’s hoping to inspire others.

“No matter what position you’re currently in, doesn’t mean you can’t accomplish whatever goal you might have set for you. Dom has proved that to us,” said realtor Cody Nevins.

Despite a life filled with adversities, dealing with drug addiction, prison time, losing custody of her child, and becoming homeless, Dominique Wilson has stayed resilient, turning her struggles into success.

“I was in addiction for about 10 years. Basically, anything that I could use, I used,” Wilson said.

After setting goals to get her life back on track, Wilson has accomplished what many never — not even herself — thought possible for her.

“I think it was around year two to year three I was just like, I woke up one day and I was like, you know, I really don’t think about drugs anymore,” she said. “I don’t think about using, I don’t think about like…It stemmed from like, a mental illness that I had that never got taken care of, and I think once I understood the stem of the problem and the root of what was kind of driving me crazy, I was just like, ‘I can do this,’” Wilson said.

From getting sober to regaining custody of her child to being promoted to a management position, and now to her latest — purchasing her first home in Breckenridge.

“Definitely something truly amazing because I never would’ve imagined that I would own a house one day, let alone live a normal life,” she said.

High school friend and now her realtor Cody Nevins said her home-buying journey has been one of his most special.

“I can’t say I haven’t shed a tear. I know her son as well. I also work in a public school here locally. So, I kind of have that family connection as well. And to be able to look at that student every day and know that he’s going home to a home that, you know, mom now owns is just one of the best feelings,” Nevins said.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, about 72 percent of those in addiction eventually recover.

“I hung onto just the hope of having hope,” Wilson said.

And it was a team effort, with her realtor, partner, and mortgage broker all rooting for her success and watching her dream become reality, stirring up emotions in all who have helped in her journey.

“If anybody sees her story, just know that you’re not alone and that there’s people out here that can help you achieve your dreams,” said mortgage lender Noah Kemler.

“It takes a village and we’re, we bought a house in one. So, we’re going to give it a try,” said Jared Gibson, Wilson’s partner.

“Like any client, there’s, you know, hoops to jump through and whatnot. But they made it to the end and I couldn’t be any more proud of them,” Nevins said.

Wilson and her partner consider themselves the modern-day Brady Bunch, taking care of their blended family of five children.

They said still have a lot of unpacking to do and also some plans for renovations.

