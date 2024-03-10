Theft of cheap gold-chain necklace may have led to fatal beating of Arizona teen, authorities say
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say the theft of an inexpensive gold-chain necklace may have led to the fatal beating of a teenage boy during a Halloween party last year in a Phoenix, Arizona, suburb. Four men ranging in age from 18 to 20 and three 17-year-old male juveniles were taken into custody Thursday and Friday in connection with the Oct. 30 death of 16-year-old Preston Lord. Authorities say all seve are accused of first-degree murder and being held on $1 million bonds. Prosecutors say some of the suspects allegedly carried out the beating while trying to take the chain from Lord’s friend. An unsealed indictment was released Friday by prosecutors.