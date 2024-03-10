‘The Zone of Interest’ wins Oscar award for best international film

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The harrowing Holocaust drama “The Zone of Interest,” which explores questions of complicity while depicting the mundane lives of a Nazi family in their home adjacent to the Auschwitz death camp, won the Academy Award for best international film. Writer-director Jonathan Glazer “has found a way to convey evil without ever depicting the horror itself,” wrote The Associated Press’ Jocelyn Noveck in her review. “But though it escapes our eyes, the horror assaults our senses in other, deeper ways.” “The Zone of Interest” is also up for best picture, which made it the favorite to win in the international category. It was nominated for five Academy Awards.

