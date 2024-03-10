Skip to Content
CNN - National

Sperm whale beached off Venice, Florida, officials say

<i>Venice Police Department via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Law enforcement officials and wildlife agencies are working to free the whale.
Venice Police Department via CNN Newsource
Law enforcement officials and wildlife agencies are working to free the whale.
By
Published 1:10 PM

By Sarah Dewberry, Amanda Jackson and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

(CNN) — Florida law enforcement officials say they are working to help free a sperm whale beached off the coast of Venice, Florida.

The whale is beached “on a sandbar about 50 yards out from Service Club Park,” Venice police said in a Facebook post Sunday morning.

Police closed the entrance to Service Club Park as teams from Mote Marine Laboratory and the Florida Wildlife Commission work to assess the whale.

Access to the beach has been restricted.

Police and members of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office were assisting wildlife workers with the whale, which was still alive as of Sunday afternoon.

According to the Florida Wildlife Commission’s website, sperm whales are the largest toothed whale species, with females growing up to 36 feet long and males up to 52 feet.

They can be found in all major oceans but faced population decline due to harvesting by humans until whaling was halted in 1988. Sperm whales are now protected as an endangered species, the website says.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content