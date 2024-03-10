Scarlett Johansson plays Sen. Katie Britt in a satire of her SOTU rebuttal on ‘SNL’



By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — “Saturday Night Live” started with a take on the State of the Union this weekend, along with a response from a surprise guest.

Scarlett Johansson – otherwise known as Mrs. Colin Jost – made a cameo appearance during the show’s cold open, playing Alabama Sen. Katie Britt in her much-talked about GOP rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday.

With one hand firmly raised, Johansson dressed as Britt called out Biden’s “performative” qualities (while fervently denying any performance of her own), delivering her remarks from her kitchen.

”You see, I’m not just a mother,” Johansson said. “I’m a wife, a mother, and the craziest b—h in the Target parking lot.”

The end of the skit saw a well-placed spoof of Jordan Peele’s Oscar-winning racial satire “Get Out,” when Johansson took out a teacup and stirred it, causing Kenan Thompson to freeze with a tear falling down his face.

Ahead of Johansson’s sendup, Mikey Day reprised his role of Biden at the podium for his address, where he told Punkie Johnson – playing Vice President Kamala Harris – that he hoped she “didn’t skip leg day,” before she sat, then stood, sat, then stood throughout his address.

Michael Longfellow portrayed Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, whom Day-as-Biden observed was shaking his head every time Biden mentioned his “predecessor” “like he just accidentally caught 30 seconds of the show ‘Euphoria’.”

The episode was hosted by “Dune: Part Two” star Josh Brolin – who got into an actual ice bath for a cold plunge during his monologue – and musical guest Ariana Grande.

