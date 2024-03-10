Russell Wilson has agreed to sign a 1-year deal with the Steelers, AP source says

A person familiar with the details told The Associated Press that quarterback Russell Wilson has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the contract hasn’t been finalized and added Wilson will receive the veteran’s minimum of $1.21 million while the Denver Broncos pay the remainder of his $39 million salary. Wilson posted his intentions on X, formerly known as Twitter. He was 11-19 in two seasons with the Broncos.

