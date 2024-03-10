Record rainfall douses Charleston, South Carolina, as responders help some out of flood waters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A record-setting rain storm has flooded parts of Charleston, South Carolina, requiring emergency responders to help some people get out of high waters. The National Weather Service in Charleston reported that 3.63 inches of rain doused downtown Charleston on Saturday, shattering the one-day record of 1.43 inches from 1948. The Charleston Fire Department said it responded to 12 incidents where vehicles were sinking. The department also helped relocate 13 people from vehicles or flood waters. The weather service says high winds blew out several windows at a tire business and ripped off roofing sheet metal there and at two adjacent businesses. Authorities in Charleston did not report any storm-related injuries.

