Pope Francis’ ‘white flag’ comment is met by criticism from Ukraine and its allies
By SUSIE BLANN
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and allied officials have criticized Pope Francis for saying that Kyiv should have the “courage” to negotiate an end to the war with Russia. The pontiff’s statement was interpreted by many as a call on Ukraine to surrender. The foreign minister of Poland and Ukraine’s ambassador to the Vatican both used World War II analogies to condemn the pope’s remarks. A leader of one of Ukraine’s Christian churches on Sunday said that only the country’s determined resistance to Russia’s aggression had prevented a mass slaughter of civilians. Francis used the phrase “the courage of the white flag” to argue that Ukraine should be open to peace talks. The remarks came in an interview recorded last month with Swiss broadcaster RSI and partially released on Saturday.