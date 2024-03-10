News agencies recall image of Catherine, Princess of Wales

By Mitchell McCluskey, CNN

(CNN) — Several major news agencies have withdrawn an image distributed by Kensington Palace showing Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her children, saying they believe the photo has been manipulated.

The photograph was the first officially released image of the princess since she underwent abdominal surgery in January. The image was released on Sunday along with a message from the princess thanking the public for its support while marking Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom.

The Associated Press noted that “at closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image.”

AFP said it had withdrawn the photo due to “an editorial issue.” The image “may no longer be used in any manner. Please immediately remove it from all your online services,” AFP said.

CNN is reviewing the photo and has reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

