Katie Porter’s star dims in failed US Senate bid, leaving the Californian facing an uncertain future

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Katie Porter faces an uncertain future after being trounced in California’s U.S. Senate race. Porter finished far behind fellow Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey, who are headed to the November ballot. Porter made a messy exit from the race, pointing a finger at “billionaires spending millions to rig this election.” That claim resulted in a brutal social media backlash from many who were happy to depict the progressive congresswoman as a graceless loser. Some likened her bitter words to former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud in 2020. That is not a kind comparison in Democratic circles.

