Florida rivals ask courts to stop online sports gambling off tribal lands

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The state of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida are raking in millions of dollars from online sports betting, thanks to a compact that gave the tribe exclusive rights to run sports wagers and casino gambling on its reservations. Two of the tribe’s gaming competitors have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the question of whether these online wagers are legal, when only the computer servers are on tribal land, accepting sports bets from mobile phones and computers anywhere in Florida. They hope the court’s answer will be a definitive “no.” They say the decision has “massive importance” for the future of online gaming across the U.S.

