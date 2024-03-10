Christopher Nolan wins his first Oscar for directing ‘Oppenheimer’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Christopher Nolan has won his first Oscar for directing “Oppenheimer.” The 53-year-old Brit has garnered critical acclaim throughout his career, but an Academy Award had always been elusive. Nolan had been the frontrunner throughout awards season for helming the three-hour epic about the American physicist who developed the atomic bomb. “Oppenheimer” earned a leading 13 Oscar nominations and won six trophies. Previously, Nolan was nominated for best director in 2017 for “Dunkirk” and twice for original screenplay. He beat out 81-year-old Martin Scorsese and three others to finally win Sunday night.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.