Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor will undergo season-ending hip surgery

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor will undergo hip surgery this week and miss the rest of the season. O’Connor has missed six games since the All-Star break all related to the injury. He has 13 goals and 12 assists this season. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said there’s no timetable for O’Connor’s return or if he will be ready for training camp next season. The Avalanche made a bevy of moves at the trade deadline in an effort to bolster their depth. They acquired defenseman Sean Walker from Philadelphia and center Casey Mittelstadt from Buffalo. Then, they added forward Brandon Duhaime from Minnesota and center Yakov Trenin from Nashville.

