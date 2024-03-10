3 dead, several injured in early morning shooting in Jonesboro, Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Police in Jonesboro, Arkansas say three people were killed and several others injured when a shooting broke out at a private party. Officers found multiple gunshot victims when they arrived at the scene near Jonesboro’s downtown area around 5 a.m. Sunday. Jonesboro police said in a Facebook post that a man and woman who were acquaintances of the shooter died. The shooter also died. Another woman who was also an acquaintance of the shooter was injured. Three others with no relationship to the shooter were injured. Police haven’t said what may have led to the shooting. An investigation is continuing.

