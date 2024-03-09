West Virginia bill letting teachers remove ‘threatening’ students from class heads to governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia bill that would provide a framework for public school teachers to remove kindergarten and elementary school students from the classroom for severe misbehavior is headed to the desk of Republican Gov. Jim Justice. The measure cleared the final hurdle to its passage Saturday in the state Senate after years of back-and-forth between lawmakers and the Department of Education. Under the bill, a student displaying “violent, threatening or intimidating” behavior can be removed from the classroom and placed in a behavioral intervention program. If a school district doesn’t have such a program, the student will be sent home.

