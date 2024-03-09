Traffic Alert: Diversions at Rockrimmon & Allegheny due to crash; person removed from car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Traffic is being diverted around an accident at Rockrimmon & Allegheny due to a crash, according to Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

CSFD says an Engine12 and Truck 9 are currently on scene.

They say one person had to be removed from a vehicle and is being taken to a hospital. They report minor injuries.

KRDO13 will update this article as more information becomes available.