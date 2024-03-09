Stevens scores 29, Colorado State downs Air Force 82-73
By The Associated Press
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Isaiah Stevens scored 29 points as the Colorado State Rams defeated the Air Force Falcons 82-73
