BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Spain’s prime minister says he will propose that parliament recognizes a Palestinian state. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Saturday that his position on the conflict in the Gaza Strip is much like his country’s support for Ukraine following Russia’s full-scale invasion. Sánchez joins other European leaders and government officials who have said they could support a two-state solution as frustration grows with Israel’s actions in the Palestinian territories. Sánchez says he was speaking out of moral conviction and that the only way Israel and Palestinians could live together would be as two states. Sánchez was speaking at a rights conference in the city of Bilbao.

