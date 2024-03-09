Senegal’s presidential candidates kick off campaigns after violent protests over a delay of the vote
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Presidential candidates in Senegal have kicked off their election campaigns, following weeks of violent protests across the African country after the vote was delayed. The campaigns started on Saturday. The candidates now have a shorter period to rally supporters ahead of the March 24 vote. Aliou Tine, the founder of the Senegalese think tank Afrikajom Center, says the candidates with the most financial resources will likely benefit from this shorter window. Tine also says there is no clear favorite in this election, which will take place during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when the pious fast from dawn till dusk. Senegal has majority Muslim population.