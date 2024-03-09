Police officer spends more than $150 on cold weather supplies for homeless man

By Hope Dean

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A Gwinnett County police officer is being praised on social media after a body camera video showed him helping a homeless man face bitterly cold nights.

Police said they discovered the footage during a recent bodycam footage audit. On Jan. 17, Sgt. Todd Heller bought the man multiple cold-weather supplies, like an insulated sleeping bag, toe warmers and socks. He ended up spending more than $150 — all of which came from his own pocket, police said.

“Sgt. Heller is a great representative of a GCPD officer!” the department wrote.

The video shows Heller approaching the man, who was holding a sign that read “Waiting on a blessing,” on the side of the road. Then he asked if the man wanted a blanket.

The two shook hands, and Heller invited the man into his patrol car. While driving to Walmart, the two reviewed the week’s upcoming overnight weather, which promised temperatures as low as 16 degrees Fahrenheit.

In the store, Heller loaded a cart with the supplies. He also asked if the man wanted canned goods, which he declined.

“You did enough, man,” the man said.

Then Heller parted with the man in the parking lot, wishing him well.

“You were waiting on a blessing, right?” Heller said. “God blessed you today. You just didn’t know it was gonna be me.”

