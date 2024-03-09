Broncos are sending receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Browns for two draft picks, AP sources say

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the deal say the Cleveland Browns are getting wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a pair of 2024 draft picks. The people say the Broncos would receive fifth- and sixth-round picks in next month’s NFL draft when the trade becomes official next week. The Broncos also realize a savings of $13 million in both cash and salary cap space. The Browns get another deep threat for Deshaun Watson and a complement for No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the impending deal wasn’t announced by either team.

